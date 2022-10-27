Letter: Board of Elections

Through no fault of my own, my mail-in ballot for the 2022 mid term elections was badly damaged. I called the number provided in the ballot packet for just such an eventuality. I prepared myself for a long wait on the phone and an annoying amount of bureaucracy in order to obtain a replacement. To my delight, it took less than 10 minutes total wait time and conversation with a delightful young woman to provide the necessary information they needed to send out my ballot. It arrived in less than a week. Kudos to the Board of Elections!