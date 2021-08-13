 Skip to main content
Letter: Board of Supervisors Covid Complicity
Letter: Board of Supervisors Covid Complicity

Where are the adults in the room? Can this board not stand against an ignorant law that puts school children at risk? As a former science teacher in Oro Valley, I yearly received a list from our school nurse of my students with serious health conditions. It was usually close to a third of my students, yet looking at them they all appeared healthy. Many of the children going back to school now are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than people realize. The board of supervisors, or the governor, would flinch at spending six hours in a small room with maskless, unvaccinated people but deem it “okay” for our children. Dr. Danny Benjamin, an infectious disease specialist at Duke University cited recent studies showing less than one percent transmission of the virus in fully masked classrooms versus a thirteen to sixteen percent transmission in in unmasked classrooms. How hard is it to mandate masks for a few more months until the under twelves can be vaccinated?

Diana Barnes

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

