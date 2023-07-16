Today's news about the killing of an innocent bobcat mom really disgusts & saddens me! When will people understand that these animals were here LONG before we were. In my neighborhood we are visited by wild cats, coyotes, javelinas, Gila monsters, & rattlesnakes, but we do NOT get our weapons out to SHOOT @ them!!

My precious old chihuahua lived to be 16 yrs old and became blind. We now have two rescue dogs. We do not let them even go out on our walled porch unless we supervise them! Whatever happened to rattling coffee cans with rocks to scare them away OR calling in a nuisance report to the proper authorities?! Did it make you feel more macho?

To the supposedly retired gent, I strongly suggest that you GET A LIFE! Get a dart board, & practice with that, NOT our precious wildlife. I am sorry you only received a small fine & 18 months probation! You deserve much more!

Janice Campos

Foothills