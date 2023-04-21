Do these smug Republican Legislators not hear what they say? Republican members of the Arizona Senate recently passed, along Party lines, Senate Bill 1250. The House had previously passed a similar Bill, also along Party lines. These Bills dictate that employers can be fined if they require employees to get certain vaccines, if an employee requests an exemption based on religious belief. In the discussion prior to the Senate vote, Mesa Republican Justin Heap said, “I believe it’s my body, my choice, and the employer has no interest in what I do with my own body,” to laughter and applause from Republican colleagues. Bodily autonomy for vaccines, yes; for abortion, no! Thankfully, Governor Hobbs has said she will veto any Bill passed along Party lines. Come November, 2024, please vote these Republicans out (are you paying attention to the Bills the Republican-controlled Legislatures have been proposing and/or passing, District 17 voters??)