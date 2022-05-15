Letter: Bogus water shortage

There have been numerous articles published in this newspaper, as well as others, about lower Colorado lake levels and the shortage of water caused by droughts in the southwest. Take a drive north on I-10 or west on I-8 and you see hundreds of millions of gallons of water pumped out on the ground to evaporate in the sun. There are solutions to our water problems but as long as our state legislators are bought and paid for by wealthy landowners there will be no change.