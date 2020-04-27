Letter: Bonehead decisions at the State level again
Letter: Bonehead decisions at the State level again

The recent decision by the State to provide locations, by ZIP codes, of where the COVID-19 is showing up makes absolutely no sense. Was the State's goal to alienate neighborhoods? Or maybe the goal was to let people know that since it is not in my neighborhood, we don't need to continue to maintain "social-distancing" as a way to contain the spread of the virus. Not a good idea in any case. This ranks right up there with the first bonehead plan from the State to maintain at least 6 feet separation but if you want a haircut or your nails done that was OK, after all most barbers and stylists have 6 foot arms. Knowing where the virus was yesterday doesn't mean it will not show up someplace else today or tomorrow. Everyone needs to continue to mask up whenever they are out and continue to stay at home until the virus is contained.

George Gluski

Oro Valley

