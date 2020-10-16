Letter: Boo-hoo No Lion Trophies?

Re: the Aug. 4 letter "Congressman Grijalva needs apriority check."
In recent letter, Safari Club CEO whined about Congressman Grijalvas re-introduced Cecil Act-banning importation of lion trophies, complaining he should have something better to do. Really? Don’t wealthy mostly white guys have something better to do than slaughter African wildlife possibly spreading zoonotic diseases like Covid?
A colonial relic for wealthy elite “pale male” recreation, now appropriated for wealthy American vanity hyper-consumption, like many ethical hunters of common game for the freezer, my father viewed trophy hunting as decadent.
Any form of depleted species protection is hysterically called “anti-hunting” by the Safari Club lobby, now successful in reversing the ban on many forms of cruelty-killing wildlife in dens with young; shooting swimming animals from boats, from aircraft, with hounds, etc. while lobbying to remove species protections for corporate privatization of public lands. All while wrapped in the American flag masquerading as “conservation”. Nothing better to do ?
Candace Charvoz Frank
West side
