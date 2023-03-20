I suggest our state senators take a history lesson about the people we fought during World War II. They would learn that the Nazis and Fascists began by banning books and next burned them. As young as I was then I remember seeing movie news reals (No TV then) of Nazi thugs burning the books they had banned.
Is that what our esteemed legislators plan next? I served 20 years in the USAF to defend us from people that would ban books. How in the world did we come to have legislators who would emulate Nazis and Fascists?
Don Cassiday
Sahuarita
