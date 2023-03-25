I'm post retirement age, my mom when I was in 3rd or 4th grade told the town librarian that I could check out whatever I wanted. It spurred a lifetime of reading. Book banning is asinine, particularly when people like Wadsack wants to ban books she hasn't even read. Studies have shown most children are exposed to online pornography by 11 to 12. They see stuff that would Wadsack on a fainting couch. Talk to your children .Thinking they can be kept in a cocoon against reality isn't preparing them for life.