If Tom Horne and Justine Wadsack want to ban books, they should start with the Holy Bible. Genesis 18:16-19:29 describes the attempted gang rape of the two men where a whole town comes to participate. Leviticus 18:23 discusses men and women having sex with animals. Genesis 19:30-38 describes how two sisters seduce their father to get pregnant. Prostitution and adultery are throughout the Bible from the adventures of Abraham to Christ helping prostitutes and adulteresses. Then there are stories of slavery, human trafficking, immigration forced by hunger and/or violence, ethnic cleansing to the point to genocide, hatred and murder in the name of religion.