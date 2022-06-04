 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Bookmans: A Tucson Gem

  • Comments

My bright light through the orange king, pandemic, the big lie, AZ politicians who want to take away voting rights, human rights, women's rights, and pro lifers (but in fact just pro fetus), no interest in gun safety...I could go on and on, has been and is Bookmans. Not only do you recycle and can receive trade credits, you are greeted and helped by an amazing staff of employees. I sometimes go with a list of books, CDs or DVDs I want, but often buy on impulse from the displays. I am always amazed at the wonderful, thoughtful and interesting displays on view. It is like a treasure hunt and I have found many items that I would never have read, watched or listened to if not for the choices of the staff. The displays are beautifully done. My hats off to the entire management and staff for giving me so many hours of entertainment as well as the pure pleasure of "the hunt" in store.

Sharon Winderl

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I am horrified

I just turned on my TV to the horrifying news that yet another mass shooting occurred,; this time at a Texas elementary school. 14 beautiful c…

Letter: Red Light Runners

Regarding recent discussion about reinstalling red light cameras. One of the reasons this is happening is that drivers pulling this stunt are …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News