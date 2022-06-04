Letter: Bookmans: A Tucson Gem

My bright light through the orange king, pandemic, the big lie, AZ politicians who want to take away voting rights, human rights, women's rights, and pro lifers (but in fact just pro fetus), no interest in gun safety...I could go on and on, has been and is Bookmans. Not only do you recycle and can receive trade credits, you are greeted and helped by an amazing staff of employees. I sometimes go with a list of books, CDs or DVDs I want, but often buy on impulse from the displays. I am always amazed at the wonderful, thoughtful and interesting displays on view. It is like a treasure hunt and I have found many items that I would never have read, watched or listened to if not for the choices of the staff. The displays are beautifully done. My hats off to the entire management and staff for giving me so many hours of entertainment as well as the pure pleasure of "the hunt" in store.