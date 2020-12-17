 Skip to main content
Letter: Boon for Arizona Democrats
There are some who think so little of the unhinged efforts of Republican leaders Kelli Ward and Mark Finchem to claim election fraud when there is none, that they would consign them to padded cells in the care of the proverbial men in white coats. I, for one, hope that this certifiable duo will decide to for higher office on the platform of their Q-Anon allies. Ward for Senate! Finchem for Governor! Their paranoid rantings will be a boon for Democrats, and help turn Arizona into a deeper shade of blue.

Stephen Saltonstall

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

