Re: AZ Defies U.S. On Border Barriers

Great. Arizona taxpayers are soon to be on the hook for yet another Republican tantrum induced lawsuit.

Has anybody ever calculated just how much money Arizona has burned up thanks to all the lost cause lawsuits that our "fiscally responsible" Republican led government keeps getting us involved in?

I for one am tired of paying the bill for all their tilting at windmills.

David Reynolds

East side