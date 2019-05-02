Thanks to Ross Rulney for stepping up to lend a hand by allowing Tucsonans to welcome migrants at the iconic Benedictine Monaster. Let’s see some other owners of properties take up the torch when the monastery is taken out of use. There are an unbelievable number of old grocery stores and strip malls wasting away. We’re right. We are a nation of migrants and they are welcome here. When life gives you migrants, make migrant-aide.
Cynthia Duncan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.