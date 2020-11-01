Letter: Border Enforcement Along the US-Mexico Border and Mental Health Implications on Latinx and Indigenous Communities

We would like to address concerns about the border wall and enforcement policies that affect the mental health of local Latinx and Indigenous communities located near the US-Mexico border. As MPH students, we feel the border wall poses a critical public health threat for Latinx residents of Arizona. Issues related to border safety are especially relevant to our community of Tucson, Arizona with its proximity to the border and high percentage of Latinx communities.
In Arizona, the Latinx community is shown to have elevated levels of anxiety, depression, fear, loneliness, stress, and chronic trauma. It is essential that we work to reduce the emotional suffering of systemic and structural racism that Latinx and Indigenous people experience. It ultimately affects the health of our society and community as a whole.
With this election having such high stakes for Arizonans, your vote matters! Vote for candidates who value diversity as our strength, rather than our deficit. Find your local polling place at the County Recorder's website.
Tiffany Knutson
Southeast side
