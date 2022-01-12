Letter: Border fence

Thank you for the article published Sunday, January 9th seeking input on steps to take address the safety of those who are part of the border community.
My input included: Stop building the border fence. Leave the gaps that are in the fence for wildlife to use. Leave water gates open as advised by the University of Arizona biologist,
Border security is maintained as safely as possible by towers and barriers installed in 2008!
Sadly, the ecosystem along the border fence is forever changed and can never be restored. I hope that we can agree that revegetation needs to be done
as soon as possible to prevent invasive non-native grasses from colonizing areas that have been forever destroyed by construction along Arizona's southern border.
Hopefully,
Bea Quiroga
Tucson Native
U of A Plant Sciences, 1978
Midtown
