Letter: Border Future

Re: the March 11 article "Arizona sees spike in border crossings."
They can better their future by coming into the United States. More people this year are beginning to immigrate into the United States for better futures. Even though we are still in a pandemic, more and more seem to come. About “ Tucson Sector raising about 400 in January to nearly 1000 in February.” Tucson is one of the closest cities to Mexico, so that many immigrants will come here. If people want to have a better future, they should go into the US instead of secretly then having to get sent back. Everyone should have the same opportunities because everyone is equal, even if they are from here or from any other country. Many will disagree, but if you wanted a better chance for your family or yourself, wouldn’t you try to better yourself in a more advanced country? I, for one, would like to come, a better future, get a better job, and gain more knowledge by going to a higher level of schooling.
Nycholas McDaniel
South side
