Letter: Border Invasion

Wake up, Arizona! Judging by the contents of these pages, we are fixated on investigating crime at the Oscars and settling old scores with Donald Trump while our border with Mexico disappears amid a full-blown alien invasion. At the very least, we should acknowledge that a horrendous problem exists and is likely to become much worse in the near future as the feckless Biden administration pursues additional measures to ensure the free flow of northbound illegal immigrants. The scheduled suspension of Title 42 will triple the pressure on an already overworked border patrol, and the demand on local government for social services and public security will increase immensely. I can understand why the Republican donor class desires an expanded source of cheap labor, and it is all too obvious that Democrat Party leaders are avidly seeking to balloon the ranks of new progressive voters, but someone has to look out for the well-being of our existing populace.

Glenn Perry

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

