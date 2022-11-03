Letter: Border Issues

Democrats are NOT SOFT on border issues. In a recent "The Arizona Republic"article , US Representative Raul Grijalva answers several questions in this regard. In addition to the US Senate passing the Dream and Promise acts, Grijalva suggests pass legislation that deals with labor needs in essential occupations, invest fully in infrastructure: scubas state of the art ports of entry, processing personnel, hearing officers and custom agents. Also, focus on organized crime and the drug smugglers exploiting innocent people as a business to enrich themselves. Also important: addressing the root causes of migration, including climate change, corruption, violence and poverty.