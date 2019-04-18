As I read about the hubbub over a couple of students trying to prevent border patrol agents from recruiting on U of A campus my mind wanders back to the 60's and the anti-war protests. Many of us protested when the military tried to recruit on campus to fuel the Vietnam war machine. At my campus and at many others across the country, we were successful and the military quit trying to recruit on campus. This had a hand in bringing that war to an end, although not soon enough for me not to be drafted.
Also, the border patrol agents were not exercising free speech. They were spouting taxpayer paid speech since they were on the clock when on campus. Their actions were nothing more than a paid commercial. I for one don't want my tax dollars paying for this commercial.
Howard Strause
Foothills
