A Pima County Sheriff's Deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver was identified as Thomas Torres, a 18 year old senior at Desert View High School. He was asked to produce a Drivers License, which he apparently did not have. He was also asked for his Social Security number. There were two other teen boys in the vehicle also. The Deputy observed several bottles of Uncle Mike's Hard Lemonades in the vehicle and submitted Torres to a sobriety test. The "boys" said the bottles belonged to Torres' mother. However, a female friend later told reporters that Torres' family had long ago returned to Mexico and he was living with friends. The Deputy contacted the Border Patrol, who took Torres into custody. Classmates marched on the Sheriff's Office holding Mexican flags yelling "Viva Mexico." It is likely that the Deputy contacted Border Patrol pursuant AZ law SB1070. This is the second time recently that an illegal immigrant here has been found driving without a license. How many more are there?
Alice Moreno
Northwest side
