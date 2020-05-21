Letter: Border Patrol never wear masks in public
Why do Border Patrol think they are above wearing face masks? I live in Nogales, AZ and every time I am in a store or restaurant (for takeout) the Border Patrol I see there never wear a mask. The agency which is no longer truthful, transparent, professional or humane seem to be taking their clue from the Denier-in-Chief and never don a mask in public. So much for protecting the public!

When I ask wear where their masks are, I am either ignored or told “it’s in the car.”

This morning at Safeway there were 4 or 5 Border Patrol and an equal number National Guard standing in line inside at the Starbucks counter, none were social distancing or wearing masks. I should have taken a video but didn’t think of it until I was already back in my car. So much for protecting the public!

Linda Pfister

Nogales

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

