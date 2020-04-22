Letter: Border Patrol Presence

The illegal entries along the US/Mexico Border have essentially crawled to a stop due to the coronavirus. This pause in entries has given the agencies dealing with these undocumented, i.e. CBP, Ice and local entities along the border to catch their breath, and to time to deal with the affects of the virus. Now that the United States has diminished these crossings I believe that our country should have a moratorium on any new Political Asylum cases. With a moratorium in place our courts could deal with the older cases and perhaps be able to hear news cases in an expeditious manner. One would think that our country is going to need some time to recover economically from this virus and a moratorium would not only unclog our immigration courts, but would also lessen the burden of having to account for more people in our country at a time of unrest.
William Robbins
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
