Letter: Border Patrol raid No More Deaths camp near Arivaca
Letter: Border Patrol raid No More Deaths camp near Arivaca

The camp of No More Deaths near Arivaca was raided Friday by the Border Patrol executing a federal search warrant authorized by a federal judge in Tucson. Before a search warrant is authorized, law enforcement must establish probable cause that a crime has been committed. It seems to me that No More Deaths took the Warren acquittal as carte blanche to harbor however many illegal immigrants they wanted. The Border Patrol, especially during this time immediately removing encountered illegal immigrants due to Covid19 concerns, are NOT going to ignore or tolerate known groups of them being present in the country. That was the case here. As for the group's members being restrained during the search warrant then released afterwards, that is common law enforcement practice. So is providing a copy of the warrant after finishing searching and prior to departing. The warrant apparently called for seizing documents and electronic devices as part of a suspected federal human smuggling/harboring conspiracy investigation. The Border Patrol acted also to protect public health.

David Burford, Retired Senior ICE Special Agent

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

