In May 2022, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz signed an internal DHS memorandum ,"Noncitizen releases from U.S. Border Patrol Custody." It outlined the "paroling in" and release of thousands of foreign nationals from Border Patrol custody onto the streets of America. If apprehensions exceeded detention capacity, foreign nationals, whom we know nothing about, would be released without given a Notice to Appear or an Alien Registration number, and no way of locating them. Chief Ortiz testified that in his 30 years as an agent, he had never done such an unprecedented memo. The memo was prepared in anticipation of Title 42 ending. That policy is exactly what the Biden administration intended to implement. However, a federal judge temporarily halted it. The Biden administration has appealed it. My opinion is that this memo continues the Biden administration's massive "catch and release" policy enacted since day one. I believe foreign nationals are abusing the asylum system, coming here for economic reasons, but falsely claiming persecution in their home country.