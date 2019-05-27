Re: the May 19 article "Border agent calls migrants 'subhuman,' 'savages' in text messages."
Apparently Matthew Bowen needs some sensitivity training. I would like to suggest that he be deported to Guatemala with one or two children, $50.00 and two gallon jugs of water. He should not be given a Passport or any form of ID. He should spend at least six months in Guatemala trying to avoid gangs who will want to steal his money, scrambling for a place for he and his children to sleep and eating food out of dumpsters. When his six months are up he can walk back to the US border and wait in Mexico to get his asylum case heard.
I really want to believe that he is an aberration and that most Border Patrol agents are decent people. Mr. Bowen should never be given any job in law enforcement in the future, he is clearly troubled.
Barbara Tanzillo
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.