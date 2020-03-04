Letter: Border Patrol shooting
Letter: Border Patrol shooting

If a hunter shoots a deer on private property, he gets a fine. If a Border Patrol agent shoots a Mexican child on Mexican soil, he gets a trophy.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

