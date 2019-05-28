Re: the May 22 article "Callousness, caring are both part of Border Patrol's culture."
Tim Steller's column on Border Patrol Culture helped alleviate a small fraction of my anger at the Star's front page headline and article May 19 regarding the case against a member of the Patrol. The paper certainly can justify condemning the man, but was this front page news? In the present highly charged atmosphere swirling around immigration the Star was adding fuel to the fire. At least Steller's article gave some balance to the problems in dealing with a complex situation. The original story sounded like a indictment of all members. The Patrol is not our enemy. Try abolishing it and see what happens. Pat Ridinger
Patricia Ridinger
Northwest side
