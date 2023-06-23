It's interesting that former Gov. Ducey has landed a new well-paid job as CEO of Citizens for Free Enterprise after helping bilk AZ taxpayers over his border wall fiasco. Maybe the Free Enterprise folk are only interested when the money flows TO their members' coffers.

He was the person in charge of the "no bid" AshBrit contracts, the cost overruns, and the eventual shipping container dismantling of the mess on federal property he & the GOP AZ Legislature created that cost the AZ taxpayers (you and me) HUNDREDS of million$. He gave the funding to an agency that couldn't handle that much responsibility and then neglected to oversee the operation. Sounds like a great candidate for a CEO, doesn't it? Fail at what you're doing and then get a better gig, the Free Enterprise way!