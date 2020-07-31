Letter: Border wall & Covid

Thanks to Tim Steller and the Daily Star for Tim's timely and well researched column about the dis-information campaign by the Trump administration regarding Mexico and Covid 19. They want us to believe that the virus is coming from Mexico and that the wall will keep it out. This is part of its ongoing anti-immigrant propaganda campaign fueled by bigotry and racism. That Steller's article was accompanied by a companion article about the shoddy construction of Arizona border wall segments by Trump's chosen contractor amplifies the reality that this is the most corrupt and hateful president this nation has ever suffered.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!