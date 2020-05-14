Letter: Border Wall Funding Not Worth the Money

Your reader stated that the Border Wall Funding is Worth the Money, stating that the $5 billion is less than 0.002% of the $2.7 billion in funding that is being handed out in aid to small businesses. Firstly, I don't see the connection between aid to small businesses and border walls. It does strike a nerve though if there is some thought to snagging some part of that aid to our ailing businesses to continue to build the wall. It hurts even more when one considers that $5 billion is more like 0.2% of the bailout money rather than a mere 0.002%. I suspect that the author buys into the need for the wall but I'm wondering that if he knew the relationship between the true percentage of the bailout verses the fake news one he was advertising he might have second thoughts.
Bruce Gibbins
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!