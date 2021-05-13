Letter: Border Wall

As a person of faith. The border wall was a scam from the beginning. Steve Bannon who defrauded his supporters proves my point. That the wall is nothing more than a barrier between to peaceful nations. That Mexico is to pull of beauty and wonderful people who just want to live the American dream. Mexico never paid a can't for the wall which was another Donald Trump lie. I do hope to see the wall torn down and have boxer patrol agents fill the gaps to help migrants cross into the US safely.
Jacob Richards
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.