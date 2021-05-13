 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Border Wall
View Comments

Letter: Border Wall

  • Comments

As a person of faith. The border wall was a scam from the beginning. Steve Bannon who defrauded his supporters proves my point. That the wall is nothing more than a barrier between to peaceful nations. That Mexico is to pull of beauty and wonderful people who just want to live the American dream. Mexico never paid a can't for the wall which was another Donald Trump lie. I do hope to see the wall torn down and have boxer patrol agents fill the gaps to help migrants cross into the US safely.

Jacob Richards

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News