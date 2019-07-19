I believe that in 2017 we helped stop funding for the border wall with activism and native American groups. Why is now that the government is spending more money on a wall that is threaten animal life and local business and we give the rich a tax break? I would like to also note that Starbucks discontinued the paper in there stores. I love the newspaper and reading. I am a local in Tuscon not from here but from California in Redlands. I don't want to see a wall divide our country in my opinion it won't stop migration.
Jacob Richards
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.