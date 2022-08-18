 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Border Wall

The idea of erecting a barrier wall in the desert on the US southern border is just stupid. The terrain is inhospitable and essentially naturally impassible, There are hundreds of corpses in the Pima County morgue to prove that. The road required to build and maintain a wall makes the landscape on our side more easily traversed, not less. An unguarded wall barely delays well equipped smugglers. A guarded wall must be guarded 24/7 by three shifts of officers. Patrols are easily timed and evaded. The East German Wall failed to be impervious even with shoot-to-kill orders. On the other hand, modern technology allows passive surveillance of 100% of the border 100% of the time. Helicopters will easily outrun any smuggling vehicle. One can hold the arrestees and wait for mass transport to arrive. We can construct facilities to hold them as long as the law requires. No wall required, just three strands of barbed wire.

David P Vernon

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

