Letter: Border Wall

Lots of Far Right Wingnut Candidates talking about continuing the building of the " Border Wall" .

Just one question first ? Where is the Funding going to Come From, or Who is Going to Pay for It ?

Unless these Far Right Wing Crackpot Candidates can answer that Question, they need to be Shoved Aside.

The last PINO ( President in Name Only) stole Funds from our Military to Pay for the Wall.

Far Right Wing Candidates need to be pressed for answers and facts. We have had enough of these Crackpot Candidates . Also, who is going to pay back the Election Audit Funds that the Far Right stole from the Citizens of Arizona ?

DAVID KEATING

Northeast side