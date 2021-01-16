 Skip to main content
Letter: Border Wall
Let's work to finally STOP The Wall.

I have recently learned of the Massive environmental destruction engendered by this taxpayer paid project.

This is what I have learned:

1. In some areas it is estimated that 30% of the available groundwater gas been pumped out for construction. Our fragile desert ecosystem cannot sustain such a loss of water.

2. In some remote areas humans have been building quick rope ladders which are then easily removed. Humans have also torched out sections which are then made to look untouched with chewing gum!

3. Humans can get over, around or through. The Native wildlife cannot. Wildlife is trapped.

4. An additional 2.6 billion dollars is needed to complete this Wall. Those funds need to be reclaimed to try and undo some of this massive environmental destruction.

As a member of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness, I hope the new administration takes this to heart and listens to us.

Susan Libby

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

