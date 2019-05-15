It is with great sadness and anger that we read of proposed Border Patrol 30 ft. high walls with lights to be built on Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge as well as 43 miles going east from Douglass.
Perhaps we should build a wall through Independence Hall in Philadelphia.
A colossal waste of time and money to construct a wall that will have serious adverse impacts on wildlife, cultural sites significant to the Tohono O'odham Nation and other Tribes and the entire cultural and natural landscapes of those areas just to satisfy President Trump's campaign promises to build a wall.
The Border Patrol is holding meetings in Ajo at 10 am on May 15, 2019 and in Douglas at 10 am on May n16, 2019.
Attend these meetings and let your voice be heard about this ridiculous and environmentally damaging project.
Peter Steere
West side
