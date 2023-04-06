Boring, boring, boring. The antics of Trump, followed by acolytes Lake, Carlson, Finchem, Wadsack, etc. etc, are all following the same game plan: "If we can't win, at least aggravate Democrats." It has become so tiresome, so boring, so wasteful of valuable time, to see news coverage of these losers, who decide in desperation, "If we can't beat 'em, at least get under their skin." Yawn. Best to just ignore them, move on to further Democratic victories, or at most, stifle a laugh at these right-wing clowns, led by the clown-prince of them all, who has absolutely zero chance of Presidential re-election in 2024. Wadsack's discriminatory resolution, no chance. Boring, boring, boring.