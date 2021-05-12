Letter: Both sides of the Holocaust?

Republicans in the Arizona legislature want to fine teachers who fail to present "both sides of controversial science or events'' (Daily Star, 5/6/21). I see a problem, since controversial issues generally generate more than two sides. But I digress. Let's start with the Holocaust. What are the two sides? The historical record and thousands of survivors' first-person testimony on one side; Hitler's ghost on the other? Must a teacher assign her ninth graders Mein Kampf, or would a show-and-tell by an American Nazi Party representative do? Moving on to evolution: Scientists have found 3.7-billion-year-old fossilized microbes. But didn't Jesus ride a dinosaur onto the Ark 6,000 years ago? So many possibilities. But who better to get to the bottom of controversial issues than Arizona's Republicans? After all, they believe that Donald Trump is still president. Case closed.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
