 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bottom Line of the Santa Rita Mountains
View Comments

Letter: Bottom Line of the Santa Rita Mountains

  • Comments

Re: the April 10 article "Don't let Hudbay destroy even more of the Santa Ritas."

“The bottom line” is a phrase used to describe costs/profits of businesses, but like every other human expression, it is inserted where those writing the narrative want it. Today’s op-ed concerning the greed and arrogance of Hudbay Minerals’ attempt to ravage the Santa Rita Mountains, rightfully points out their shallow attempt to appeal to green energy values. The fact is that in our capitalist system, the true cost of decimating resources is never factored in accurately. Short-term profit is the goal and long-term, real costs are ignored. Natural habitat will be pulverized. Water will evaporate. Human quality of life will shrivel. Prove me wrong.

The real bottom line is that continued exploitation of the planet with little or no regard for the overall cost to earthly lifeforms will ultimately lead to an organic bankruptcy from which we will never emerge.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Miller Replacement

Now that I see that the U of A has fired Sean Miller, I feel the need to suggest a replacement for him. This coach took their team to the fina…

Local-issues

Letter: Coach Kerr

What might it take to bring back Steve Kerr to coach men’s basketball at UA? Could there possibly be a finer fit?

Local-issues

Letter: Not Sorry

As a child of the 50s, I was an adult before I learned from my younger and hipper female friends that a woman could use the F-word if she need…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News