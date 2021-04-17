Letter: Bottom Line of the Santa Rita Mountains

Re: the April 10 article "Don't let Hudbay destroy even more of the Santa Ritas."
“The bottom line” is a phrase used to describe costs/profits of businesses, but like every other human expression, it is inserted where those writing the narrative want it. Today’s op-ed concerning the greed and arrogance of Hudbay Minerals’ attempt to ravage the Santa Rita Mountains, rightfully points out their shallow attempt to appeal to green energy values. The fact is that in our capitalist system, the true cost of decimating resources is never factored in accurately. Short-term profit is the goal and long-term, real costs are ignored. Natural habitat will be pulverized. Water will evaporate. Human quality of life will shrivel. Prove me wrong.
The real bottom line is that continued exploitation of the planet with little or no regard for the overall cost to earthly lifeforms will ultimately lead to an organic bankruptcy from which we will never emerge.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
