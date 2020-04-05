Letter: Bowing to the inevitable
Letter: Bowing to the inevitable

Bowing to the inevitable and inevitably acting too late to save as many lives as possible. On March 30 Governor Ducey belatedly issued an Arizona-wide "stay-at-home" decree.

Ever minded to put the public's welfare first, he refused to label the restriction a "shelter-in-place" command, because he wants to "reduce fear." In his view, "shelter" might suggest that there is something menacing from which to seek protection.

We wouldn't want to give Arizonans such a false impression, now would we? Fortunately, we will still be able assuage our fears by playing golf when we're not observing the "stay-at-home" edict.

Allen Boraiko

Midtown

