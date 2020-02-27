Letter: Boy Scout Bankruptcy

Re: the Feb. 22 letter "Grateful to have received the benefits of Scouting."
I would like to thank Mr. Farabee for his comments. I echo his opinion and sentiments. As an Eagle Scout (age 12/1958) the life-long benefits to me as a person and business man are immeasurable. I liken it to the Financial crisis of 2007-08. Prior to the crisis, financial institutions became highly leveraged followed by the sub-prime mortgage market coupled with excessive risk taking by the large bank and non-bank financial institutions which magnified the impact globally. In my opinion the financial crisis was avoidable and was caused by widespread failures in regulation and supervision. The failure of 100's of community banks followed.
The community banks are no different than the local boy scout troops.
The failure of the Boy Scouts nationally should not deter from the great work being done locally. They have their work cut out for them. Stay focused and don't become distracted. Support the local boy scout troops just like you did your local community bank.
John Lewis
North side
