As a golfer and believer in human rights, I advocate boycotting the upcoming LIV golf tournament at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana (March 17-19) for three reasons. One, your financial contribution will go to a Saudi Arabian government that represses women, exploits migrant workers, discriminates LGBTQ individuals, and executed 81 men in 2022, as well as ordered the dismemberment of a Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in a Saudi consulate in Turkey. When asked if he took this into consideration, LIV CEO Greg Norman, replied, “Look, we’ve all made mistakes.” In Episode 3 of the Netflix documentary Full Swing, when Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell were asked the same thing, all McDowell could muster was, “that’s a really hard question to answer.” No, it’s not. Secondly, two 60-year-old saguaros were cut down to make room for viewing. Thirdly, Tiger Woods turned down a $700 million offer for LIV. I stand with Tiger.