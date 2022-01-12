Letter: BP Seeks Input on Border Wall

The January 9 Sunday Star provides an excellent report on plans by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to repair some environmental damages from previous construction of the Border Wall, and to conduct additional repairs and construction to complete planned barriers.
Providing for citizen comments, as reported by the Star, is a good political move by DHS, but the public needs to know that Congress has given the DHS Secretary the authority to waive all laws for border barrier construction. There is no experience or legal constraints that would suggest DHS will do anything other than what is established by their internal priorities for completion of the border wall – not withstanding normal legal requirements.
This is how governments operate in the 3rd world. The DHS Secretary Mayorkis has the authority to rescind the waivers, and there is proposed legislation (H.R. 4848) to restore the rule of law and make citizen input truly meaningful. Leadership from President Biden would be helpful.
Roger McManus
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.