 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bravo, Fitz!
View Comments

Letter: Bravo, Fitz!

  • Comments

Dave Fitzsimmons outdid himself in his parody of a Trump speech in the January 15 Star.

If I was on the Pulitzer Committee he’d get my vote for political commentary. Bravo, Fitz!

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Guns & Safety

If State Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) believes concealed weapons are a good way to keep college students safer, why doesn’t the Senator …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News