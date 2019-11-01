Bravo to the marvelous cast of Pippin and their behind-the-scenes team at Arizona Repertory Theatre Company. This was a fine production that received an undeservedly negative review in this paper. A tale of a young man who journeys far and wide to find fulfilment in the extraordinary, the story is simple but relatable, and one to lighten the heart. The students -mostly sophomores and juniors - gave tremendous musical and dramatic performances. They sang their hearts out with great talent and confidence, mastered complex choreography and movement, and brought fun and energy to every scene. This weekend's final performances deserve a full house: Tucson audiences will learn, like Pippin, that they don't need to venture far to enjoy a superbly professional, entertaining, and fulfilling production.
Monica Mueller
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.