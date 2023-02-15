Fifty-five years ago, I joined my peers in a symbolic takeover of Old Main on the University of Arizona campus, in protest over the Vietnam War. Our anti-war efforts made a difference; history confirms that. Last month I watched as young people spoke before the Tucson City Council with passion and immediacy about the very real threat that unabated climate change represents to their lives.

Please keep up the pressure; we have your backs. And relish that you have what we didn’t: a city council and mayor who care about the changing climate and the devastating impact it poses for the most fragile and needful among us.

A longtime climate activist, I urge Tucsonans to read the draft of the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. It is an exceptional document on how we can work together to strengthen and create an even more beautiful, resilient and vibrant community. (climateaction.tucsonaz.gov)

Karen Peterson

Midtown