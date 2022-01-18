 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Break the Republican State Legislative Stranglehold
Letter: Break the Republican State Legislative Stranglehold

I am a 20 year registered Independent Arizona voter who is very disturbed by the actions by some of the (far-right) Republican Legislators and the Independent Redistricting Committee (IRC).

Two excellent letters were posted in Saturday’s ADS from Lee Stanfield and Judi Moreillon. Both letters address the IRC, and point out how the system is heavily weighted to the Republican Party.

Stanton’s letter points out much of how Republicans control the selection of the Independent member of the Committee (Committee consists of two Republicans, two Democrats and one Independent). Here is another example: To qualify for consideration for the Independent seat, one must be registered as an Independent for at least the past three years. One of the five finalist for the Independent seat, selected by the Judges, hosted two Trump rallies prior to the 2020 Election. I wholly support Stanton’s suggestion of a voter approved proposition to restructure the IRC.

Arizona’s Independent voters need to get organized, so that our voices/votes truly matter.

Randy Garmon

Midtown

