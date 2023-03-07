Re: the March 6 article "Voters should be asked to split up TUSD, lawmakers say."

State Rep. Rachel Jones said she wants people in the Tucson Unified School District to vote on breaking up the district. That's because, she said, east siders "are not in agreement with some of the decisions being made by the five-person board."

Applying that logic, let us also vote on breaking up Arizona. That's because people in Tucson are not in agreement with some -- actually, many -- of the decisions being made by the Legislature, including the House decision allowing a vote to break up TUSD.

When do we get to vote, Ms. Jones?

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side