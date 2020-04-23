Letter: Breathing

Gazing up at the tracery of mesquite greenery
moving in the breeze against an April sky
I breathe in deeply and pause -
with a feeling of gratitude
That I can easily breathe in and breathe out again
while so many are struggling to take
Even one more breath.
Intubation, ventilation - a new vocabulary
redefines our thinking
As we graduate from toilet paper wars
to isolation - and some to desolation
With incomes waning and hunger growing.
Fear and frustration we feel, yes,
But now an awakening - of thankfulness, respect
and acknowledgment of the many new heroes
In our midst - stockers and drivers, carers and cleaners,
healers and helpers, truckers and cops -
Suddenly we’re clapping, saluting, cheering and waving,
awed by their courage and splendid dedication.
We are mourning the lost, praying for the suffering,
reaching out in hopeful empathy,
While each moment remembering humbly the grace
and responsibility of every single breath.
Mary Norman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
