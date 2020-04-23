Letter: Breathing
Letter: Breathing

Gazing up at the tracery of mesquite greenery

moving in the breeze against an April sky

I breathe in deeply and pause -

with a feeling of gratitude

That I can easily breathe in and breathe out again

while so many are struggling to take

Even one more breath.

Intubation, ventilation - a new vocabulary

redefines our thinking

As we graduate from toilet paper wars

to isolation - and some to desolation

With incomes waning and hunger growing.

Fear and frustration we feel, yes,

But now an awakening - of thankfulness, respect

and acknowledgment of the many new heroes

In our midst - stockers and drivers, carers and cleaners,

healers and helpers, truckers and cops -

Suddenly we’re clapping, saluting, cheering and waving,

awed by their courage and splendid dedication.

We are mourning the lost, praying for the suffering,

reaching out in hopeful empathy,

While each moment remembering humbly the grace

and responsibility of every single breath.

Mary Norman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

